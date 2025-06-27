The Fed’s rate cut anticipation… don’t hold your breath on this or invest as if it has meaning. The headlines repeat the same endless mantra when the data does not support this thinking. The talk today is demanding a rate
Rate Cut Rumors... Does The Data Back One?
Summary
- The Fed’s rate cut anticipation - don’t hold your breath on this or invest as if it has meaning.
- The weekly DTB3 rises and falls roughly smoothly, but the Fed Funds steps up or down in increments of 0.25% or 0.50%.
- Inflation is a monetary issue of over-spending/over-issuance, but market psychology and international capital flows play a significant role.
