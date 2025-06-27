U.S. dollar-denominated Emerging Market (EM) debt has matured into a vital component of many core asset allocations. EM bonds offer more than just incremental return potential—they may also enhance portfolio resilience by providing a compelling blend of potentially
Why Emerging Market Debt Deserves Consideration In Your Core Allocation
Summary
- EM debt typically commands a yield premium over Developed Market debt due to perceived higher risks.
- Adding EM debt to a core portfolio may enhance diversification across regions, credit qualities, and yield curves.
- For investors seeking yield, diversification, and global growth exposure, U.S. dollar-denominated EM debt may be a highly attractive asset class.
