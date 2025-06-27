winhorse

Nike (NKE) tops low expectations in FQ4, signals bottoming of headwinds. (00:22) China signals approval of rare earth exports to US after breakthrough trade deal. (01:34) Unilever (UL) to pay $1.5 billion for Dr. Squatch - report. (02:06)

This is an abridged transcript.

Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) fiscal fourth quarter results were better than Wall Street feared and in-line with the company’s own modest expectations.

Nike anticipated a lackluster quarter as its transition plan under its new CEO continues to gain traction.

But despite the cautious tone, the results included a top- and bottom-line beat as well as as-expected North American, China, and EMEA sales.

For the reported quarter, Nike (NYSE:NKE) earned an adjusted profit of $0.14 per share, down 86% from last year but 2 cents better than expected. Total sales were down 12% to $11.1B, beating the consensus estimate of $10.72B. Gross margin narrowed by 440 basis points to a slightly better-than-expected 40.3%.

Management identified new tariffs as a "new and meaningful cost headwind," estimating a $1 billion impact and outlining mitigation strategies including supply chain optimization, phased price increases, and cost reductions.

Premarket Nike (NKE) is up 10%.

The White House has announced a "framework" agreement with Beijing agreeing to supply rare earths in exchange for the lifting of US countermeasures.

China signaled on Friday that it would approve the deal in a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also told Bloomberg on Thursday that President Trump was also prepared to finalize a slate of trade deals in the coming two weeks in connection with the president’s July 9 deadline to reinstate higher tariffs he paused in April.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) has agreed to acquire the men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch for $1.5 billion from private equity firm Summit Partners, according to a Financial Times report.

The deal was announced earlier this week on Monday but the transaction amount was not disclosed.

Dr. Squatch is known for its natural, premium personal care products, especially among millennial and Gen Z men.

The brand has annual revenues reportedly on track to surpass $400 million.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 1% at $65/barrel. Bitcoin is flat at $106,000. Gold is down 1.2% at $3,289.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.5% and the DAX is up 0.9%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Toyota Motor (TM) +3% - Shares rose after the automaker reported its fifth straight monthly increase in global sales for May, marking a third consecutive monthly record.

