Victory RS Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

After two consecutive years of impressive 20%-plus annual returns for the broad market, the bellwether large-cap index shed 4.3% during the first quarter.
The Victory RS Mid Cap Growth Fund (Class A Shares, without sales charge) returned -11.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, underperforming the Russell Midcap® Growth Index, which returned -7.12%.
The largest detractor from performance within the Technology sector was Trade Desk (1.39% ending weight), a cloud-based ad- buying platform.
Quarterly Highlights
The Victory RS Mid Cap Growth Fund (MUTF:RSMOX)(Class A Shares, without sales charge) returned -11.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, underperforming the Russell Midcap® Growth Index,1 which returned -7.12%.