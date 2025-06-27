Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company that is quickly becoming a serious contender in the immunodermatology space. On June 24, the company reported Phase 2b data from the REZOLVE-AD trial. They showed that Rezpeg, a first-in-class
Nektar Therapeutics Scores Big Phase 2b Win With REZPEG
- NKTR’s main value driver is now REZPEG. This candidate recently reported impressive Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD data.
- REZPEG has a unique IL-2 Treg stimulation mechanism, promising less frequent dosing and potential durable remission for moderate-to-severe AD.
- AD is also a sizeable market that NKTR could tap into if REZPEG succeeds in its upcoming Phase 3 trials and potential commercialization.
- NKTR’s runway gives them enough time for the next year. However, Management believes that REZPEG's Phase 3 will require additional funding and a partnership.
- This does make NKTR inherently speculative, but on balance, I lean long-term bullish on NKTR even after the recent spike in the shares.
