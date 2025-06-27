Nickel Miners News For The Month Of June 2025

Summary

  • Nickel spot prices were slightly lower the last month.
  • Nickel market news - Nickel prices under pressure amid oversupply & lack of supply response from Indonesia or China. Macquarie' Jim Lennon expects the nickel surplus to continue until 2027-28.
  • Nickel company news - Nickel giant Tsingshan cuts Indonesian stainless steel output. Nickel 28 announces an 18% increase in M&I resources and 146% increase in Inferred resources at Ramu.
  • Talon Metals drills a world class 57.76% CuEq. or 28.88% NiEq. over 34.9 combined meters, from 762.34m. Ardea drills 72m at 0.92% Ni from 12m. Centaurus Metals drills 36.7m at 1.58% Cu.
  • Power Metallic intercepts 12.54 meters of 10.99% CuEq at the Lion Zone at Nisk. The Metals Company - Korea Zinc will make a strategic equity investment in TMC of $85.2M.
Nickel periodic table element, mining, science, nature, innovation

Just_Super

Welcome to the nickel miners news for June.

The past month saw nickel prices slightly lower and LME inventory slightly higher.

Nickel price news

As of June 26, the nickel spot price was USD 15,105/t, slightly lower from

