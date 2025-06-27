NexPoint Diversified REIT: Early Signs Of Turnaround Success

Ivo Kolchev
(11min)

Summary

  • NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is undergoing a strategic portfolio transformation, pivoting towards residential, life science & specialty manufacturing, and self storage.
  • Slower-than-anticipated Fed rate cuts have resulted in a challenging market for commercial real estate, slowing down NXDT's transformation.
  • With 1% in rate cuts priced in until December 2026, the cash flows reaching common shareholders will likely increase in the medium term.
  • I confirm my buy rating for the shares, driven by an underlying profitability in Q1 2025, as well as a significant discount to NAV.
  • High leverage, uncertainty in operational improvement/Fed rate cut timing and magnitude, and related party transactions are key risks to consider.

Through trying and failing to achieve success. Each failure provides an opportunity to gain insights, adjust approach, move closer to the goal. Embracing mistakes as parts of the learning process.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

So far in 2025, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) has significantly underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, delivering a loss of ~24%:

I previously covered NXDT back in October 2024

