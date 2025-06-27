Thrivent Large Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Thrivent Large Cap Growth Fund slightly underperformed the Russell 1000 Growth Index for the quarter.
For the last twelve months, the Fund underperformed the Index.
Security selection was the main driver of underperformance for both periods.
The Consumer Staples sector had the strongest performance for trailing twelve months, despite being the biggest drag on performance in the first quarter.
Performance factors
Thrivent Large Cap Growth Fund underperformed the Russell 1000 Growth Index in the first quarter, primarily from negative stock selection in Consumer Staples as we did not own stocks of companies like Costco and Coca-Cola which have