Thrivent Large Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Thrivent Large Cap Value underperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index in the quarter but underperformed for the last twelve months.
For the quarter, stock selection was positive in Technology, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors.
Stock selection in Industrials and Communication Services detracted from performance.
For the year, stock selection in Utilities, Consumer Discretionary and Technology was positive.
Performance factors
Thrivent Large Cap Value Fund had positive stock selection this quarter in all sectors but Industrials and Communications Services. Positive stock selection was led by investments in Technology, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary. Technology benefited from owning International Business Machine