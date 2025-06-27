Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) has had an amazing performance both when it comes to the stock price (up 520% in the past 10 years) and the revenue, cash flow and any other metric we can think of. This solid compounding with margins that
Republic Services: Amazing Growth Story, But Not Worth Paying Big-Tech Prices
Summary
- Republic Services is a high-quality compounder with exceptional growth, but current valuation is stretched, trading at a premium to industry and even tech giants.
- Strong cash flow, accretive M&As, and inflation-protected revenues support long-term growth, but a weak balance sheet and high debt raise concerns.
- Dividend growth and buybacks are steady, but yields remain low due to valuation, despite potential near- and long-term catalysts.
- I rate RSG a Hold, waiting for a pullback for a more attractive entry point and better risk/reward.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.