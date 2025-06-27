Could American Express Deliver An Unexpected Upside Or Will Bulls Be Left Disappointed
Summary
- American Express remains a high-quality, premium franchise, but the stock is priced for near-perfect execution, making new entries trickier.
- Business fundamentals are strong: cardholder growth, clean credit metrics, and best-in-class ROE, but expense pressures and competition are real risks.
- Valuation is rich versus peers, justified by superior earnings power and customer loyalty; it's a 'pay up for quality' story, not a value play.
- I maintain a Buy rating, but recommend patience—add on pullbacks below $300, recognizing the thinner margin for error at current levels.
