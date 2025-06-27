The S&P 500 is back to all-time highs after entering a bear market earlier in the year. The prospects of a new administration that would be business-friendly helped the markets rally into 2025, but then the S&P 500 experienced a
SCHG Is Positioned For Success Heading Into Q2 Earnings
Summary
- SCHG is well-positioned for continued outperformance due to its focus on large-cap growth, especially technology and AI-driven companies.
- The ETF has rebounded strongly from recent market lows, outperforming QQQ, VTI, and SPY over the past five years.
- SCHG benefits from surging CapEx and revenue growth among mega-cap tech and semiconductor firms, supporting robust future EPS growth.
- While risks exist from sector concentration and macro factors, SCHG's low fees and strategic exposure make it a compelling long-term investment.
