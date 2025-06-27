Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Mutual Fund Commentaries
15 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund A-Shares (without sales charge) outperformed its Russell Midcap®Index benchmark by 1 basis point in the first quarter.
  • The Russell Midcap®Index benchmark saw significant style dispersion in the first quarter, with Growth stocks underperforming Value stocks.
  • At quarter-end, the Fund is overweight in the Financials and Health Care sectors and underweight in Industrials, Materials, and Utilities.

Investing is wait and see for the opportunities using AI scaning for panic sell in stock market crisis

primeimages

Investment Philosophy

The Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund invests in mid-cap stocks that we believe have strong growth prospects and reasonable valuations. We believe this combination of fundamental strength and attractive valuation positions the Fund for strong competitive

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
15 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

About MGOAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MGOAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGOAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News