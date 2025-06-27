Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

The Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund A-Shares (without sales charge) outperformed its Russell Midcap®Index benchmark by 1 basis point in the first quarter.
The Russell Midcap®Index benchmark saw significant style dispersion in the first quarter, with Growth stocks underperforming Value stocks.
At quarter-end, the Fund is overweight in the Financials and Health Care sectors and underweight in Industrials, Materials, and Utilities.
Investment Philosophy
The Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund invests in mid-cap stocks that we believe have strong growth prospects and reasonable valuations. We believe this combination of fundamental strength and attractive valuation positions the Fund for strong competitive