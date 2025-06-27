Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is probably the most popular coffee shop in the world, but its stock has been a laggard in terms of performance. Just for some perspective, currently the stock sits at around $90, quite far below 2019 highs of around $100. Of course, there
Starbucks: Too Early To Buy In
Summary
- Starbucks' financials remain shaky with sluggish revenue growth, declining EPS, and mixed performance across segments, reflecting ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.
- The 'Back To Starbucks' initiative shows promise for long-term recovery, but near-term operating performance is still under pressure.
- Valuation appears fair given modest growth and persistent macro risks, suggesting limited upside potential at this time.
- Technical indicators reveal both near and long-term uncertainty, so I rate Starbucks as a hold and recommend monitoring for further progress.
