Oracle Corporation Japan (OCLCF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much, Nishio-san. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Oracle Japan's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call.

We had another excellent performance this Q4 attributed to the growth of cloud services, and we captured stable demands on on- premise license. Demand is substantial for our cloud business, which has led to acceleration in revenue and RPO growth. We are a robust cloud vendor and OCI is a natural destination for mission-critical data of majority of Japanese companies.

We continue to expand our customer base for both OCI and Fusion. Our customers can do more but spend less with our cloud technology. We had a lot of cloud customers in various industries like financials, information technology, public sector and telecommunication industry.

Let me give you some examples. Number one, MS&AD Group. In order to standardize accounting operations at the 2 core operating companies under MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, a new expense system used by approximately 30,000 employees is now running on Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

This has led to improved productivity and management efficiency. With the introduction of the new system, they have achieved paperless business operation in response to the revision of the electronic bookkeeping law.

Number two, Sapporo City. The City of Sapporo has adopted OCI, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, as a cloud service, which is selected as government cloud for its resident information system. 32 operations, including basic resident register, individual resident tax, welfare for the disabled and long-term care insurance are part of the core operational system, subject to standardization operated by the City of Sapporo.