Many people believe that “rich people always have money.” What is typically overlooked is that people with higher incomes tend to have higher overhead and debt levels, and any savings they have are often invested in risky asset markets. This magnifies vulnerability
Incomes, Debt Levels And The Housing Cycle
Summary
- Most people borrow heavily to buy their real estate. Even those with multi-million-dollar homes tend to have mortgages and other kinds of debt, believe it or not.
- US new home sales were off 13.7% month over month in May, double the 6.7% drop forecast.
- The median US home price fell from an average of $305,800 in 2007 to $272,900 in 2009 - a drop of nearly 14%. More inclusive measures, such as the S&P/Case-Shiller index, indicate a 30% fall from the mid‑2006 peak to the depth of the crisis (2008–2009).
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.