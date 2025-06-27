Midnight Is Rising: Betting On Archer Aviation Before The Liftoff

The Techie
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • I'm initiating Archer Aviation stock with a buy and see significant upside ahead as revenue materializes in 2025 and net losses shrink.
  • Major catalysts include a $1 billion United Airlines contract, upcoming Midnight eVTOL deliveries, a Dubai hybrid helipad, and a key AI partnership with Palantir.
  • Technical momentum is strong, with the stock consolidating above major moving averages and poised to break resistance at $11.8 and $13.9.
  • Federal support, as outlined in an executive order, and bullish analyst sentiment reinforce my conviction that Archer is well-positioned for long-term growth.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Archer and why I see more upside ahead.

The moon in the night sky with a silhouette of an airplane. The moon in the dark sky with a plane flying over it.

Maksim Mikhailov /iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis:

I've been keeping my eye on Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) for a while now. Each time, quarterly earnings come around, I expect them to post some kind of revenue. It's been like that

I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

