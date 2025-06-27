I’ll cut to the chase: I have a largely bearish macro view. To me, the stock market is heavily overweighting the potential benefits of a Fed rate cut and not sufficiently factoring in the risks of a macro slowdown, weaker consumer spending, and
Braze: Incredible Value Opportunity Growing 20%
Summary
- I'm upgrading Braze to a buy as the stock has continued to slide despite a recent beat-and-raise quarter.
- Braze stands out with ~20% revenue growth, robust customer expansion, strong retention, improving profitability, and a clean balance sheet.
- Despite macro headwinds, Braze's valuation is compelling at 3.2x EV/FY26 revenue, especially versus slower-growing, pricier peers like Salesforce and HubSpot.
- New customer acquisition, especially among larger >$500k ARR clients, continues to pick up momentum.
