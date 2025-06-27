AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Despite a challenging market, the AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund outperformed its benchmark, driven by strong stock selection and higher-quality exposures.
  • Market uncertainty, driven by U.S. policy changes and trade tensions, has created a 'fog' for investors, increasing recession risks and slowing decision-making.
  • The Fund's best performance came from health care, energy, and consumer discretionary sectors, while financials and consumer staples lagged.
  • We remain focused on high-quality businesses and prudent portfolio adjustments, confident that staying invested will reward patient investors when market clarity returns.

AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund

The AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund (Class N) (MUTF:GWETX) returned -7.27% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with −9.48% for its benchmark, the Russell 2000® Index (

