Spending Stalls As U.S. Consumers Feel More Pressure

  • US consumer spending has dropped 0.2 percentage points since the start of the year as households worry about tariff-induced price hikes, the outlook for the jobs market while experiencing big swings in their wealth.
  • Inflation fears surrounding tariffs is likely to keep the Fed on hold for now, but the case for rate cuts is building.
  • We think the Fed will be on hold until at least September, but the likelihood of meaningful rate cuts is growing.

By James Knightley

Anxious households become more reluctant to spend

Real consumer spending fell 0.3% month-on-month in May versus expectations of a 0.1% gain. Following big downward revisions to first quarter consumer spending growth yesterday, this is concerning. The MoM changes so far

