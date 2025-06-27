The AMG GW&K Municipal Bond Fund (MUTF:GWMTX) (Class N) returned - 0.37% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 0.26% for its benchmark, the Bloomberg 10-Year Municipal Bond Index. For the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned −0.04% versus 0.48% for the
AMG GW&K Municipal Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The AMG GW&K Municipal Bond Fund underperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025 due to long-duration exposure and a higher-quality bias amid a steepening yield curve.
- Heavy municipal bond supply and weakening demand, especially at the long end, pressured returns, while trade and Fed policy uncertainty added volatility.
- Our strategy focused on locking in higher yields via primary market purchases and rotating out of short-call structures to extend duration.
- Despite recent volatility, municipal bonds offer improved relative value and stable fundamentals, supporting selective additions for long-term tax-exempt income.
