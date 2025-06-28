I have been actively following and investing in BDCs for several years now. And I have to say that this asset class is definitely something that should be considered by income-oriented investors, including those, who really prioritize risk
The BDC Promise Vs. My Portfolio: What I Learned The Hard Way
Summary
- BDCs are high-yield assets that can come in handy for income investors.
- Yet, attractive yields tend to be there for a reason.
- In the article, I share my key lessons learned from my relatively successful BDC investment journey.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, FDUS, CION either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.