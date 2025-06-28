Payrolls And Job Openings In Focus, With Constellation Brands Set To Report Earnings

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Major stock index futures were higher on Friday as the May core PCE report came in slightly higher than expected. Wall Street traders and investors saw the major indexes close higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 finishing just six points shy of its all-time intraday high, as markets digested a wave of fresh economic data on the day. Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid noted that the continued positive momentum in equities was impressive. "We seem to be in a sweet spot, post-Middle Eastern calm and pre-July 9th reciprocal tariff extension deadline" Reid added.

Investors will wait to see for how long the calm after the raging conflict in the Middle East will last. Some important economic reports due to be announced next week include Chicago PMI on Monday, Global Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, and JOLTS Job Openings on Tuesday. Wednesday will include reports on MBA Mortgage Applications, and Challenger Job Cuts, while Thursday will see the release of Continuing Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Payrolls, and Unemployment rate.

Constellation Brands (STZ), MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM), Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) will report earnings next week.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 30 : Progress Software (PRGS). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 1: Constellation Brands, MSC Industrial Direct Co., The Greenbrier Companies (GBX). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 2: UniFirst Corporation (UNF) See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 3: Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN). See the full earnings calendar.

