Merck: Cheap Stock, But Still Relying Heavily On Keytruda (Rating Upgrade)

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Merck & Co., Inc.'s heavy reliance on Keytruda continues to grow, with the drug nearing 50% of total sales and limited growth from other products.
  • Valuation has become attractive after a significant share price pullback, now trading at just 10x adjusted earnings and offering a 4% dividend yield.
  • Despite expensive M&A and some new product launches, non-Keytruda sales remain flat, highlighting the urgent need for diversification.
  • Given the lower valuation and ongoing buybacks, I'm cautiously starting to accumulate MRK shares, but stronger non-Keytruda growth is still needed.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

In the spring of 2023 I last looked at shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) after it went after Prometheus Biosciences in a $11 billion deal. The deal added to the pipeline, needed amidst a high and

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.88K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRK
--
MRK:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News