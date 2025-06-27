Those who follow my research may know that I am skeptical of both Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and derivative-based ETFs. Both have become more popular investments among retail investors seeking low market correlation and high appreciation potential (Bitcoin) and high-income returns (option selling funds). Thus, it is
BTCI: $100K Sticky Bitcoin Level May Benefit Option Sellers
Summary
- BTCI offers high yield by selling Bitcoin options, but these distributions are a return of capital rather than true income and may erode principal over time.
- BTCI outperforms in flat Bitcoin markets due to its premium income, but underperforms during sharp rallies and carries a similar downside risk to holding Bitcoin directly.
- I suspect Bitcoin's price may remain range-bound near $100K due to the behavioral and emotional weight of this price level, creating resistance above $110K and support below $90K.
- Although BTCI is not suitable for long-term income or aggressive bull scenarios, it stands to outperform with a high yield if Bitcoin remains range-bound, as I suspect.
