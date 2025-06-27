CenterPoint Energy: A High-Growth Utility Powering Houston's Expansion

Matthew J. Smith
14 Followers

Summary

  • CenterPoint Energy is a Buy, offering stable regulated utility operations and an 8% EPS growth outlook, driven by a $48.5 billion capital plan through 2030.
  • Houston’s booming demographics and electric demand create unique, long-term growth tailwinds, supporting continued rate base expansion and earnings visibility.
  • Valuation is in line with peers, but the market underappreciates CenterPoint’s superior growth; consensus targets and dividend growth point to further upside.
  • Risks include high leverage and execution on large projects, but strong financials, dividend growth, and a defensive profile make CNP compelling for long-term investors.

Gas pipeline system with high pressure control. Concept of energy delivery infrastructure

Denis Shevchuk

Executive Summary

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) offers an attractive blend of stable regulated utility operations and above-average growth prospects, yet its valuation remains in line with peers – creating a compelling total-return opportunity. I believe the stock is a Buy

I hold a PhD in Machine Learning focused on Economics and Finance and have academic affiliations with IESE Business School, ESADE Business School, and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center. My professional experience includes working at Deloitte Financial Advisory, specializing in banking and mergers & acquisitions. My interests broadly span machine learning and generative AI applications in finance and economics, and I am proficient in Python, R, and SQL.

