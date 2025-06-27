Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew J. Osberg - Executive VP & CFO

Nicholas Manganaro - Corporate Participant

Ty R. Silberhorn - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brent Edward Thielman - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Gowshihan Sriharan - Singular Research, LLC

Julio Alberto Romero - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2026 Apogee Enterprises Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nick Manganaro. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Manganaro

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Apogee Enterprises Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Call. Please note, there are slides to accompany today's remarks. These are available in the Investor Relations section of Apogee's website.

During this call, the team will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these measures and the reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures are provided in the earnings release and slide deck that were issued this morning.

As a reminder, today's call will contain forward-looking statements. These reflect management's expectations based on currently available information. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed today. More information about factors that could affect Apogee's business and financial results can be found in today's press release and in the company's SEC filings.

On the call today are Ty Silberhorn, Apogee's Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Osberg, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Ty will start the call with a review of the company's Q1 results then discuss the outlook for fiscal 2026. Matt will then provide additional details on the quarter and the full year outlook.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ty.