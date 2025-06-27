American Outdoors Is More Reasonably Priced, But Q1 Might Bring Better Prices
Summary
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. delivered strong fiscal Q4 2025 results, but growth was boosted by pull-forward orders, restocking, and standout new products.
- Gross margin expansion remains limited due to a variable cost structure, and tariffs will become a bigger headwind later in FY 2026.
- Valuation is not compelling at 25x P/E, requiring several optimistic assumptions for significant upside in the current environment.
- I maintain a Hold rating on AOUT stock, preferring to wait for a lower entry point, especially with potential revenue declines next quarter.
