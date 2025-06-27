INmune Bio: Finding Pay Dirt In Alzheimer's?

Galzus Research
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • INmune Bio is working on a drug for Alzheimer's, with a critical phase 2 readout to be announced.
  • It is unclear whether this will be positive or negative.
  • Other potential drug candidates could help pick up the slack if MINDFuL is a dud.

Something new is coming message written on wooden blocks on orange felt background

Emre Akkoyun/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is an immunology/neurology developmental-focused biotech that has been the subject of substantial scrutiny, speculation, and discussion on Seeking Alpha. Last December, I highlighted the then-imminent

This article was written by

Galzus Research
2.21K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News