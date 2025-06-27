Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has corrected by ~20% from the highs earlier in 2025. But is the correction reflecting the margin sensitive situation to any impending consumer slowdown? The corrections look more to do with earnings impact and expectations
Starbucks Is Not Broken - Just Too Expensive
Summary
- Starbucks' recent 20% correction is driven by margin pressures and earnings concerns, not a significant valuation reset or systemic brand risk.
- North America margins are structurally challenged, while international growth is offset by pricing pressures, especially in China where competition is intense.
- Valuation remains elevated, with Starbucks trading at a premium, despite no clear signs of a turnaround or bottoming in macro pressures.
- I recommend a Hold: brand strength persists, but fresh entries should wait for visible margin improvements and a more attractive valuation opportunity.
