Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) is a low-cost metallurgical coal producer with mines in Appalachia. METCB also plans to expand into rare earth elements (REEs) and critical minerals through its Brook Mine in Wyoming. The company stands out for its cost-efficiency
Ramaco Resources: High-Yield Dividend With Strategic Appeal
Summary
- Ramaco is a low-cost coal operation that has historically generated consistent cash flows.
- Their main growth project is Ramaco’s Brook Mine, which I believe carries significant strategic value for the US. It also has REE optionality without radioactive waste.
- Ramaco has two share classes. Class B shares traded under the ticker METCB, which produced a compelling TTM dividend yield from CORE coal royalties.
- Naturally, this dividend is ultimately discretionary, but it seems otherwise safe. In fact, management targets doubling its coal output while self-funding REE ramp-up by 2028.
- Overall, Ramaco’s valuation seems cheap with an attractive yield. Thus, I believe it can make a fine addition to an income portfolio.
