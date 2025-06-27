If you look at the above bordered line running horizontally across the page, it appears that as of the Memorial Day weekend, the expected quarterly EPS and revenue growth rates for the S&P 500 bottomed, and have started
S&P 500 Earnings Update: The 10-Year-And-Under Treasury Maturities Are Now All Below The Fed Funds Rate
Summary
- It appears that as of the Memorial Day weekend, the expected quarterly EPS and revenue growth rates for the S&P 500 bottomed, and have started to improve since then.
- The entire Treasury yield curve – the 10-year maturity and earlier – is now below the current targeted fed funds rate of 4.375%.
- NIKE guiding to an expected $1 billion in tariffs costs this fiscal year was a first, so watching how EPS estimates change for fiscal ’26 and later will tell me how that fits with what analysts modeled.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
