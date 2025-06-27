Equities have returned to record highs, but performance during the fall from grace earlier this year and the subsequent rebound off the April lows has not exactly been even. With tariff headlines being one of the main focuses of the
International Revenues
Summary
- From the election last November through Liberation Day when President Trump first announced reciprocal tariff rates, the best-performing cohort of Russell 1,000 members was those that do not generate any revenues outside of US borders.
- One proxy for international exposure is the percentage of revenues that a company generates inside versus outside of the US.
- The type of business a company is involved in is a major determinant of international revenue exposure.
