In our previous review, we highlighted Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) relative underperformance versus peers and suggested a timely tactical entry – an approach that has since proven effective (Fig. 1). Our stance on the company's
Glencore: Supportive Release On Coal And EVR, Buy Confirmed
Summary
- Glencore's revised coal strategy and resilient marketing segment support a compelling risk-reward profile, despite lower Q1 production.
- The valuation remains attractive with over 25% upside, driven by normalized EBITDA and solid, strong free cash flow yields.
- Ongoing share buybacks, Bunge monetization, and resilient cash returns reinforce our buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.