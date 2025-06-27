Without GLP-1 Hims & Hers Is A $20s Per Share Stock -- Sell Call

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Novo Nordisk dramatically ended its partnership with Hims & Hers on Monday, causing a 35% plunge and erasing most gains tied to the deal.
  • While the worst is de-risked from the stock, we don't think the full negative has been priced into the outlook and see no near-term catalyst to support the upside.
  • Hims' average revenue per subscriber only surged meaningfully on the weight loss drug exposure from the $60s range to $84 last quarter; we're expecting a lower number after this.
  • The stock's almost 20% comeback since Thursday of this week provides better exit points, in our opinion, as investor confidence is running solely on management's commentary, not the financials.
  • Hims is far from doomed in the mid to long term, but we do see more downside from current levels and recommend investors tread with caution.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

glowing exit sign by night on wall

kyolshin

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) stock plunged almost 35% on Monday to $41.98 per share after Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that it would be ending its collaboration with the telehealth company that put the blockbuster

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.66K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News