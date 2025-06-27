Volex plc (VLXGF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Volex plc (OTCPK:VLXGF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Jonathan William Boaden - CFO & Executive Director

Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild - Executive Chairman

Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the FY '25 Full Year Results Presentation for Volex plc. As you know, I'm Nat Rothschild, Executive Chairman. And as always, joining me today is Jon Boaden, our Chief Financial Officer. So I'm going to begin by taking you through the highlights from the year before passing over to Jon to take you through the financial performance. I will then provide an update on our strategy, concluding the presentation with our outlook statement. There'll be plenty of time for questions at the end. FY '25 was a year of significant progress as we successfully executed key elements of our strategy. This allowed us to deliver over 11% organic growth against a tough market backdrop. We invested in manufacturing centers of excellence, enhancing production efficiency and increasing our capacity in strategically important regions.

Our position as an essential and trusted partner to global technology companies was strengthened through our consistent delivery of critical specialized manufacturing services. We continue to serve high-value markets, including electric vehicles, data centers and