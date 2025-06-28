Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been in my Ticker Target portfolio for the last couple of years now. I added it when I believed a growth inflection was finally in view after years of mediocre growth. I last
Oracle's Growth Inflection - How Much, How Long, And How Profitable?
Summary
- Oracle's growth inflection is now a reality, driven by strong demand for OCI, cloud database, and applications, supporting a 20%+ revenue CAGR through 2030.
- Despite recent share appreciation and near-term free cash flow constraints from heavy capex, I see Oracle's current share price as an attractive long-term entry point.
- Oracle's competitive edge comes from superior price/performance in OCI, advanced AI-enabled databases, and multi-cloud partnerships with hyperscalers like AWS, Azure, and Google.
- I reiterate my buy rating, expecting continued revenue acceleration, market share gains, and future analyst upgrades as Oracle's growth story unfolds.
- While current headline earnings and free cash flow numbers are constrained, Oracle's business will almost inevitably show gains in reported EPS and cash flow once the period of hyper growth in its capacity starts to moderate.
