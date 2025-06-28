Oracle's Growth Inflection - How Much, How Long, And How Profitable?

Jun. 27, 2025 11:29 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) StockORCL
Bert Hochfeld
23.29K Followers

Summary

  • Oracle's growth inflection is now a reality, driven by strong demand for OCI, cloud database, and applications, supporting a 20%+ revenue CAGR through 2030.
  • Despite recent share appreciation and near-term free cash flow constraints from heavy capex, I see Oracle's current share price as an attractive long-term entry point.
  • Oracle's competitive edge comes from superior price/performance in OCI, advanced AI-enabled databases, and multi-cloud partnerships with hyperscalers like AWS, Azure, and Google.
  • I reiterate my buy rating, expecting continued revenue acceleration, market share gains, and future analyst upgrades as Oracle's growth story unfolds.
  • While current headline earnings and free cash flow numbers are constrained, Oracle's business will almost inevitably show gains in reported EPS and cash flow once the period of hyper growth in its capacity starts to moderate.

Oracle offices in Silicon Valley, Redwood City, California, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been in my Ticker Target portfolio for the last couple of years now. I added it when I believed a growth inflection was finally in view after years of mediocre growth. I last

This article was written by

Bert Hochfeld
23.29K Followers
Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News