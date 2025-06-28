VanEck Mid-June Bitcoin ChainCheck

Summary

  • Bitcoin set new all-time highs above $110K, though geopolitical tension briefly pushed BTC as low as $98K on June 22nd, marking a six-week low.
  • Metaplanet’s +125% rally highlights recent investor preference for balance sheet BTC exposure over operational mining models, though leadership could shift with some valuations looking stretched.
  • While future conditions remain uncertain, Bitcoin’s evolving role as both a high-beta tech proxy and a macro hedge may allow it to benefit across multiple scenarios.
  • A major factor behind Bitcoin’s weaker on-chain metrics is the collapse in activity related to Ordinals, which allowed users to inscribe digital content onto individual Satoshis— effectively enabling Bitcoin-native NFTs.

Olsztyn, Poland 13 July 2021. Golden bitcoin coin over defocused stock chart

Nastco

Bitcoin sets new highs and holds strong above $100K as Ordinals fade and onchain activity slows. Equity markets reward treasury-heavy BTC proxies over operational miners.

Please note that VanEck has exposure to bitcoin.

Three key takeaways for mid-May

