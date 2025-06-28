Unleashing Appalachian Gas: EQT's Path To Sustainable Growth

Jun. 28, 2025 12:12 AM ETEQT Corporation (EQT) StockEQT
Matthew J. Smith
14 Followers

Summary

  • EQT is a Buy due to rapid deleveraging, improved cash flows, and a recent midstream acquisition strengthening its balance sheet and operational flexibility.
  • As the lowest-cost Appalachian gas producer, EQT generates robust free cash flow even in weak markets, supporting investment, debt reduction, and shareholder returns.
  • Surging natural gas demand (LNG exports, power generation) and potential valuation re-rating offer significant upside, with shares trading at an undemanding ~18× forward earnings.
  • Despite commodity price and regulatory risks, EQT’s cost leadership, integrated infrastructure, and disciplined management position it for sustained value creation and 20%+ potential upside.
Gas station work

mladenbalinovac

Executive Summary

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) offers investors a pure-play on U.S. natural gas with strengthening fundamentals, yet its stock trades as if future gains are limited. I believe EQT is a Buy because: (1) management’s integration and deleveraging efforts (including a recent midstream acquisition) are rapidly

This article was written by

Matthew J. Smith
14 Followers
I hold a PhD in Machine Learning focused on Economics and Finance and have academic affiliations with IESE Business School, ESADE Business School, and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center. My professional experience includes working at Deloitte Financial Advisory, specializing in banking and mergers & acquisitions. My interests broadly span machine learning and generative AI applications in finance and economics, and I am proficient in Python, R, and SQL.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EQT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EQT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News