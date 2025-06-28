Having reviewed a lot of covered call option-based strategy on single equity names as well as larger collections (on indices as well), it is a relief to be writing about a similar asset on an uncorrelated asset like gold. The UBS
GLDI's Real Value Is In The Income, Not The Upside
Summary
- UBS ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN offers a covered call strategy on gold, providing income with less correlation to equities, but at the cost of capped upside returns.
- Yields fluctuate between 6%-15%, and long-term investors face capital erosion as some payouts come from return of capital, not just option premiums.
- GLDI underperforms gold in strong bull markets due to its upside cap, but cushions downside during corrections, making it suitable for income-focused investors.
- I rate GLDI a Buy for passive income seekers who value gold's diversification, but not for those seeking long-term growth or gold as a pure hedge.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.