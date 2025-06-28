AMG is a strategic partner to, and long-term investor in, leading independent investment firms globally. We provide the advantages of partnership to magnify our Affiliates’ success, while preserving their autonomy and independence. We leverage our capabilities and insight, offering strategic, business development, operational, and capital support to our Affiliates, to create exceptional value for their clients and our shareholders. With AMG, Affiliates are able to expand their reach, diversify their business, and achieve further success. When Affiliates choose AMG as a partner, they are choosing independence. Not only do our partners value their autonomy, their clients also recognize that an independent firm’s entrepreneurial and investment-centric culture is instrumental to generating differentiated long-term returns. Having operated our distinct partnership model for 30 years, our entrepreneurial spirit, ownership mindset, and focus on excellence are deeply rooted. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by AMG, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use AMG's official channels.