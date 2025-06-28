The AMG Veritas Global Real Return Fund (MUTF:BLUEX) (Class I) returned 2.83% for the first quarter of 2025, trailing the 4.17% return for its primary benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index. For the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned 5.11%, compared
AMG Veritas Global Real Return Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- We maintained a defensive, quality-first approach with elevated cash and hedges, given fragile equity valuations and narrow market leadership entering 2025.
- Our focus on resilient, capital-light, cash-generative businesses helped protect capital amid Q1 volatility and shifting investor sentiment toward fundamentals.
- Key performance drivers included overweight positions in industrials and infrastructure, and effective S&P 500 hedges as U.S. markets reacted to tariff news.
- Despite trailing the benchmark, our portfolio remains well-insulated from tariff risks and positioned for long-term attractive returns through disciplined fundamental research.
