Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) stock continues to struggle under the weight of the company's high debt load. This situation hasn't been aided by a volatile macro environment and offshore activity that has fallen short of expectations.
Transocean: No Recovery Yet
Summary
- Transocean is a highly leveraged play on offshore drilling activity levels.
- Tight high-end floater supply and increased offshore investments could lead to higher day rates and profitability.
- This situation would likely need to be maintained for some time so that Transocean can get its debt under control.
- While there could be significant upside at some point, strong oil supply growth and an uncertain macro environment make Transocean overly risky at this point.
