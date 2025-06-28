Why Sportradar Can Keep Rallying
Summary
- Sportradar boasts impressive, consistent revenue and EBITDA growth, echoing the profiles of top pre-pandemic tech names.
- Despite high headline multiples, valuation concerns are mitigated when factoring in growth and adjusted metrics, making SRAD less expensive than it appears.
- Historical precedent suggests paying up for quality growth businesses has been rewarded, and SRAD fits this mold in the current decade.
- Given its strong fundamentals and reasonable adjusted valuation, I believe SRAD remains a compelling long-term investment opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRAD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.