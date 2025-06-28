Until recently, commercial real estate appeared poised for a long-awaited rebound. However, 2025 has revealed a new reality: Uncertainty has become structural. Trade tensions, inflation, recession risks, and interest rate volatility have unsettled markets and slowed decision-making. Traditional strategies – broad, momentum-driven approaches, cap rate compression, rent growth – no
Bend, Not Break: Investing In Real Estate Amid Economic Uncertainty
Summary
- The commercial real estate landscape in 2025 is shaped by structural uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and an unpredictable interest rate path.
- Traditional approaches – anchored in broad sector allocations and momentum-driven strategies – are proving insufficient in today’s environment.
- In an increasingly uncertain environment, we believe investors should be more selective, prioritizing investments that can offer durable income and seek to perform even in flat or faltering markets.
- We see sectors such as digital infrastructure, multifamily housing, student accommodation, logistics, and necessity-based retail as relatively more resilient today.
