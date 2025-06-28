The latest inflation report showed accelerating inflation in May compared to April, but the broader trend shows a slowdown in inflation... which makes federal fund rate cuts in the second half of FY 2025 much more likely. This could help those
PDI: Inflection Point Ahead
Summary
- Inflation is slowing, making rate cuts likely in H2 2025, which could benefit the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund.
- PDI offers a 14% yield, about 1.45 PP above its 3-year average, suggesting potential undervaluation.
- The main risk is if the Federal Reserve delays rate cuts or if inflation unexpectedly rises due to unresolved trade conflicts.
- The recent U.S.-China trade deal drastically lowers inflation risk and makes rate cuts more likely.
- PDI is ideal for investors seeking high yield and income, especially those betting on lower rates in the near future.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.