If you had to put a human face to the performance of financial markets so far in 2025, to whom would that face bear a likeness? Ten weeks ago, a likely answer might have been Donald Trump, whose authorship of the most
Summer Breeze, And Markets Feel Fine
Summary
- If you had to put a human face to the performance of financial markets so far in 2025, to whom would that face bear a likeness?
- Our choice for the Face of 2025 is neither Bessent nor Trump, nor Jay Powell nor anyone else in the business of financial policymaking - it is Alfred E. Neuman.
- Stocks have now recovered substantially all they lost in the wake of the tariff announcements.
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.