Brad Simpson On The Middle East, Market Reactions And The Implications For Investors

From military strikes, to retaliations, to shaky ceasefires, there is no shortage of geopolitical headwinds coming from the Middle East right now. Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist with TD Wealth, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell about how investors should be thinking about the current environment.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - From military strikes to retaliations to an overall escalation, there are no shortage of geopolitical headwinds coming from the Middle East right now. So how should investors be thinking about this current environment? Well, who better to ask than Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist with TD Wealth? Brad, always great to see you. Welcome back to the program.

Brad Simpson - Hey, it's great to be here.

Greg Bonnell - So we've talked about no shortage of concerns. We've all been watching the Middle East very carefully. How is the situation actually influencing overall risk sentiment?

Brad Simpson - Well, if you think that-- all this started, let's call it, somewhere between 12 to 14 days ago. And if you look at where markets are right now, you'd think that it's already come and gone. And so if anything, I would think that the market is in risk. Markets are handling this unbelievably well.

I brought a chart along. Maybe-- I think, this is a great way to set the tone for this part of the discussion. And I think the title says it all, is, despite tensions in the Middle East, fear is out, and greed is back. So this is our greed and fear index. And while it's not in the full-on on the dark green, it's a light green. And this is a market that continues to perform with unbelievable strength.

And so I think the bottom line is, this is a market that's addicted to headlines. And I've never