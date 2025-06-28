Brad Simpson On The Middle East, Market Reactions And The Implications For Investors

TD Wealth
5K Followers

Summary

  • How Mideast tensions are impacting risk management.
  • Potential safe-haven plays as Mideast tensions continue.
  • Outlook for markets amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

From military strikes, to retaliations, to shaky ceasefires, there is no shortage of geopolitical headwinds coming from the Middle East right now. Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist with TD Wealth, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell about how investors should be thinking about the current environment.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - From military strikes to retaliations to an overall escalation, there are no shortage of geopolitical headwinds coming from the Middle East right now. So how should investors be thinking about this current environment? Well, who better to ask than Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist with TD Wealth? Brad, always great to see you. Welcome back to the program.

Brad Simpson - Hey, it's great to be here.

Greg Bonnell - So we've talked about no shortage of concerns. We've all been watching the Middle East very carefully. How is the situation actually influencing overall risk sentiment?

Brad Simpson - Well, if you think that-- all this started, let's call it, somewhere between 12 to 14 days ago. And if you look at where markets are right now, you'd think that it's already come and gone. And so if anything, I would think that the market is in risk. Markets are handling this unbelievably well.

I brought a chart along. Maybe-- I think, this is a great way to set the tone for this part of the discussion. And I think the title says it all, is, despite tensions in the Middle East, fear is out, and greed is back. So this is our greed and fear index. And while it's not in the full-on on the dark green, it's a light green. And this is a market that continues to perform with unbelievable strength.

And so I think the bottom line is, this is a market that's addicted to headlines. And I've never

This article was written by

TD Wealth
5K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJP--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News