US Federal Reserve officials are becoming a bit more divided on interest rate policy, as calls for cuts from some governors contrast with Chairman Jerome Powell's ease with keeping rates steady as the central bank navigates the effects
Fed 'Not United' On Long-Term Monetary Policy With July Rate Vote Looming
Summary
- US Fed officials are becoming a bit more divided on interest rate policy.
- The US Treasury 2-year bond yield, which most closely tracks Fed interest rate expectations, settled at 3.75% on June 24.
- While there could be some dissenting votes at the Fed's July meeting, a majority of FOMC members will likely continue to favor keeping rates unmoved.
