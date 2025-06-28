GHYG: Global High-Yield Corporate Credit From BlackRock

Binary Tree Analytics
5.17K Followers

Summary

  • GHYG offers global high-yield corporate bond exposure, currently holding only USD-denominated debt and overweight in BB-rated names for a conservative tilt.
  • The fund has a low duration (2.8 years), granular portfolio, and a 6.3% yield, but is vulnerable to sharp drawdowns during market stress.
  • Long-term performance is robust, but recent returns are dampened by the 2022 rate spike; total returns now mirror similar ETFs like HYEM.
  • With global high-yield spreads near historic lows, we view GHYG as expensive and recommend a 'Hold' until spreads widen and entry points improve.

Image of people walking on a world map filled with high-speed data

Hiroshi Watanabe

Thesis

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is a fixed income exchange-traded fund from the iShares family of names. The fund targets international high-yield corporates as per its objective:

The iShares US & Intl High

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.17K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GHYG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GHYG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GHYG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News