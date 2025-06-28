H&K AG: The NATO Premium Is More Than Priced In
Summary
- H&K AG trades at 122x earnings and 56x EV/EBITDA, with valuation multiples more typical of high-growth software firms than traditional defense names.
- FY2024 brought a 13.9% revenue increase and 40% net income growth, but gross margin declined and EBIT slipped, highlighting rising cost pressure and limited operating leverage.
- Management expects only modest bottom-line growth in 2025, yet guidance implies a forward P/E of 114 to 117 — well above peers and far beyond the sector median of 24x.
- Much of the premium appears tied to NATO alignment and brand perception, not fundamentals, with valuation disconnected from peers like Colt CZ, Ruger, and Taurus trading at 13–31x.
